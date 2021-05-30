AFCON Beach Soccer 2021:

Final: Senegal 4-1 Mozambique

Senegal Mozambique Third Place: Morocco 5-3 Uganda

Senegal won their sixth Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, albeit before their passionate home fans at the Saly Portudal Beach Soccer Stadium on Saturday,29th May 2021.

The Lions of Terenga convincingly overcame Mozambique 4-1 in a one sided final.

Senegal had edged a hard-fighting Morocco 3-2 in the semifinals as Mozambique made easy work of Uganda 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The West Africans thus clinched their 6th title overall (2008, 2011, 2013, 2016,2018, and lately 2021), the third in a row to make history.

How Senegal made it

Senegal kicked off the campaign with 5-1 win over Uganda Sand Cranes during the Group A opener.

Royal Mendy (2), Fah Babacas (2) and Ninou Diatta scored the goals for Senegal; Isma Kawawulo getting the consolation for Uganda.

Senegal in action against Uganda during the AFCON 2021 Beach soccer finals at Saly beach soccer stadium. Senegal won 5-1

Senegal then beat Tanzania 3-1 to seal the top spot in the group and were 3-2 winners over Morocco in the semi-finals before their latest 4-1 win over Mozambique in the final.

Meanwhile, in the third place play off, Morocco beat Uganda Sand Cranes 5-3 to take bronze.

Rabi Aboutalbi and Nassim El Hadaoui (a brace apiece) and Yassir Abada scored for Senegal.

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (brace) and Baker Lukooya replied for Uganda who were making their debut at the finals.

Senegal and Mozambique will represent Africa at the 2021 FIFA World Cup beach soccer finals in Moscow city, Russia (19th – 29th August).

Senegal Titles: 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021