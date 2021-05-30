Sports Club Villa has a crucial match in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final when they host Vipers at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.

For starters, the first leg encounter played at the St Mary’s stadium in Kitende ended all square, a goal apiece per side.

Coming to this return leg match, the in-house concerns within SC Villa remain a pertinent pillar to report home about as well as leave vital talking points.

There have been collective grumbling among the SC Villa players as regards their arrears in salaries, one of the key reasons their captain Asuman Kihogo Alishe was left aside from the team’s first leg duel.

The Jogoo loyal brigade reacted swiftly and embarked on a fundraising drive amongst themselves meant to solve issues as transport, food and medical kit.

The total sum of money collected so far has not been revealed yet.

The club management also reacted with immediate payment of one month salary, at least to arrest the situation that could have escalated with absenteeism of the players from training sessions and matches.

Sports Club Villa fans celebrates Ronald Ssekiganda’s late equalizer at St Mary’s Stadium against Vipers (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Football fans at Bombo watching a football game at the Military Stadium, home to Sports Club Villa

But, to the disappointment of the fans, many of SC Villa players over the weekend refused to train, still in protest for the delayed salaries and alleged suspension of their captain Alishe.

It is upon this background that the fans wing has therefore called for an emergency meeting at Villa Park, Kampala on Monday, 31st May 2021 at 9 AM.

The essence of the meeting to help calm the situation as the return leg against Vipers comes this Wednesday in Bombo.

As fans of Sports Club Villa, we need the club to move forward. We are worried when players are not happy. The club looks forward the Kakungulu Cup as one of the realities this season since the league results have not been forthcoming the way we desired” Meddie Ssebajjwe, fans Meddie Ssenbajjwe, SC Villa fans General Secretary

The fans’ wing is led by veteran Ssalongo Mukasa Ssebyoto, Meddie Ssenbajjwe (general secretary), Samson “Miracle” Nsubuga (mobilization), Dennis Busulwa (Treasurer), B.K Kizito (vice coordinator), John Ssegawa (member), Dennis Kabuye (member), Hassan Kasule, Jaffery Ndawula (SC Villa fans Association leader), among others.

SC Villa interim president Eng. William Nkemba

Some section of fans have cast the current club woes to delayed elections at the club; something they reason has destabilized the top leadership where William Nkemba remains the interim president thus far.

To reach the quarter finals, SC Villa eliminated Onduparaka 1-0 on aggregate at the round of 16 in the Uganda Cup.

The first leg away at the AbaBet Green Light stadium in Arua city was won 1-0 by the Jogoos before a goalless stalemate at Bombo during the return leg.