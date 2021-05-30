The recipe for hard toiled endeavors vis-a-vis effort is often rewarded by success and at most in monetary terms.

Success itself is purely defined by purpose in life, passion, self-determination and confidence, according to famous author Natalie Ledwell.

Uganda Sand Cranes maiden appearance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beach soccer finals in Senegal is envisaged by many as success.

The fourth place finish at this tournament is yet another milestone given the short notice period of qualification and the drought for the better part of 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is therefore upon this background that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) offered a monetary appreciation to the 24 man delegation with $ 52,428 (at least Shs. 185,900,000) as a handsome thank you token to the gallant players and accompanying officials.

Uganda Sand Cranes’ Alex Emmanuel Wasswa is assured of at least Shs 7,700,000. Wasswa also plays for cash stripped SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League

This money is as per the FUFA allowance and bonus system for their exceptional performance at the 2021 AFCON BEACH Soccer tournament in Senegal, West Africa. For the 22 days spent in camp preparing for and taking part in the tournament, each member of the 24-man Contingent will be entitled to; camp allowances, appearance fees, winning bonuses for matches and reaching the Semi-finals. Therefore, each member of the contingent will earn about UGX 7.7M. FUFA Statement

Uganda Sand Cranes won one game, 4-3 against Tanzania; lost 5-1 to hosts and champions Senegal in the group A opener.

They then fell 6-3 to Mozambique in the semi-finals and were defeated 5-3 by Morocco during the third place play off match on the final day of the championship which had all the matches played at Saly beach soccer stadium in the tourist town of Saly Portudal.

The team thus finished fourth at the tournament on the debut appearance and will return home on Monday, 31st May 2021 at 12:55 am aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Uganda’s Delegation to the AFCON 2021 Beach Soccer Tournament:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC),Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Hamid Juma