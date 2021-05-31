Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021:

Quarter-finals (Second Leg):

BUL 0-1 Proline (*BUL advances 2-1 on aggregate)

BUL Football Club has become the first club to advance to the semi-finals of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This follows a 2-1 aggregate victory over the two legs past Proline during the quarter finals of the annual championship played since 1971.

Proline won the second leg 1-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe but the result was not good enough to overturn the first leg result where BUL had won 2-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium last Friday.

Ivan Ocholit scored the Wandegeya based club’s goal in the 41st minute during the return leg.

BUL’s Joseph Ssemujju in action against Proline during the first leg at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

This is the second time that BUL has qualified for the semi-finals of the Uganda Cup after the 2015 edition when they lost to eventual winners, Sports Club Villa.

Other quarter final return legs will be completed this week on Wednesday,2nd June 2021 and on the subsequent day.

On Wednesday, Sports Club Villa host Vipers at the Army Military Stadium, Bombo.

The first leg between these two clubs ended 1-all at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. On Thursday, there will be a double header at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Police hosts Wakiso Giants in the kick off at 1 PM before KCCA will host Express in the second game at the same venue (4 PM kick off).

Police won the first leg 3-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium. The contest between Express and KCCA ended all square, goalless at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

This year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup finale will be played at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, hosted by Kitara region.