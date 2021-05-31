Uganda Cup 2021

2nd Leg (Quarterfinals): Monday, 31st May

Monday, 31st May BUL Vs Proline – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe (Jinja city) – 3:30 PM

*BUL leads 2-0 from first leg

BUL hosts Proline in the quarterfinal return leg of the 2021 Uganda Cup at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja on Monday, 31st May.

The Jinja-based club leads 2-0 from the first leg played at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo last Friday.

Abdulmalik Vitalis Tabu and Joseph Ssemujju were on target for BUL who have played three matches in the previous 10 days.

Simon Peter Oketch dribbles past Proline’s Noordin Bunjo

Head coach Alex Isabirye is bothered by the fatigue effect coming from a compacted fixture log.

“We have played very many games in a limited space of time. The players’ bodies are wearing but we are focused as we play Proline in the return leg. The game management will be key,” Isabirye disclosed.

Joseph Ssemujju in action against BUL during the first leg at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Key players

BUL will look forward to the fine form of Robert Mukongotya, Simon Peter Oketch, Joseph Ssemujju, Tabu, Esenu, and others for inspiration.

Proline has a couple of tried and tested players as Hamis Kiiza Diego, Brian Umony, Savio Kabugo as well as promising young lads; Hakim Kiwanuka, Rogers Mato, all of who can cause havoc to the opposition.

The winner between these two clubs will secure the first semi-final slot in this year’s Uganda Cup tournament, the 47th edition.