International Build Up Match: Saturday, 12th June 2021

South Africa Bafana Bafana Vs Uganda Cranes

On Monday, 31st May 2021, Uganda Cranes started training in preparation for the international friendly match against South Africa in June.

The two hour session was held at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Fourteen players turned up for the two hour session conducted by the head coach Abdallah Mubiru alongside the assistant Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu on duty (Credit; John Batanudde)

Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Simon Tamale restarts play during a training session (Credit: John Batanudde)

The basis of the training session was on technique and tactics as the rebuilding process for a new Uganda Cranes team starts.

Mubiru was delighted about the response of the players summoned as regards fitness, confidence and dedication.

I thank the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and making all things happen. We have started our training sessions today in preparation for the match against South Africa. This is a rebuilding process for the team as most of the senior players retired from the beautiful game on the senior team. I am however happy by the attitude, confidence and fitness of the players on the team. Abdallah Mubiru, Uganda Cranes head coach

Shafik Kagimu watched over by Abdallah Mubiru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Steven Sserwadda dribbles during the Uganda Cranes training session at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Each of the players and officials were subject to the mandatory COVID-19 tests before entering the residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

The team resumes training on Tuesday, 1st June 2021 at the same venue.

Uganda takes on South Africa in an international build up match as the two countries recover from unsuccessful AFCON 2021 qualification campaigns.