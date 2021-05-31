With four games to finish the league and a big game in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against SC Villa lurking, Fred Kajoba has resigned from his job as Vipers coach.

The former Simba (now UPDF) and Bright Stars tactician informed his bosses of his decision after Monday’s training session.

“I have resigned from the Vipers job,” Kajoba confirmed to Kawowo Sports and revealed why.

“When I returned from the Uganda Cranes training on Monday morning, Charles Masembe (Vipers’ Technical Director) asked me to choose between club (Vipers) and national team and I made the decision to stay with Uganda Cranes,” he elaborated.

The straight forward talking tactician who has worked as Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach since his time with the army side however thanked club patron Lawrence Mulindwa for the opportunity to work at Vipers.

“I want to thank Mulindwa for the opportunity he gave me to work at Vipers and wish everyone at the club all the best.”

Ironically, it was Fufa under Mulindwa then that offered Kajoba the national team goalkeeping coach while with UPDF and later Bright Stars and also continued to work with the national team while at Vipers until Monday May 31.

Kajoba is understood to have made the decision to leave the champions before he took the boys through the drills and later informed them.

At Venoms, he won the league title last season and leaves the club third on the log with 56 points, two behind leaders Express FC and into the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the technical staff led by his assistant Paul Kiwanuka who he hired at Kitende will remain at the club.