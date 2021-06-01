After finishing fourth at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beach soccer finals in Senegal, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has now set strategies to develop the game from the grassroots as well as spreading it to different corners of the country.

The FUFA President Moses Magogo revealed this as he hosted the Uganda Sand Cranes delegation at welcome luncheon at Jevine Hotel, Rubaga in Kampala.

I welcome back the Uganda Sand Cranes from AFCON from the historic performance. You are historic players. We came very close to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. We have got extra hunger to perform better. As FUFA, we have a lot of interest in beach soccer. We shall continue giving our best to support the game across the different regions of the country. We are working hard to construct a standard beach soccer facility. We shall continue providing logistics for the Uganda Sand Cranes, one of the nine national teams. In last 8 years, we have had our teams play on the continental level 10 times (CHAN and AFCON tournaments). Proper strategy for each member in terms of competitions, training of coaches and other working methodologies. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

FUFA has eight regions across the country; Eastern, Northern, Western, Kitara, Kampala, Buganda, North Eastern and West Nile where they independently organize their regional competitions.

For beach soccer, sand pitches will need to be put in each of these regions so as to have playing facilities for a start, initiation of clubs and internal competitions.

Key lessons learnt from AFCON:

During the team’s welcome event, the captain Meddie Kibirige, head coach Jamal Salim Muwonge, leader of delegation Hamid Juma and the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi all acknowledged that there were important lessons picked from the AFCON expedition.

“We learnt a lot from the tournament as players. The experience of playing with the very best beach soccer players on the continent taught us a lot of things. We are challenged to perform better and better” Kibirige disclosed.

Muwonge, the head coach attested that they will use the AFCON tournament as a key benchmark to plan better for the team, club football and generally beach soccer growth in Uganda.

“We gained a lot as the technical team at the AFCON tournament. Together with the other members of the technical team, we shall use the knowledge to grow the game better” Muwonge disclosed.

Uganda finished fourth in the championship after falling to Morocco 5-3 in the third place-off

The Sand Cranes won only one game of the four matches played; 4-3 against neighbors Tanzania during a group A contest.

The CECAFA representatives lost 5-1 to hosts and champions Senegal, also fell 6-3 to Mozambique in the semi-finals.

This was the first time that Uganda played at the AFCON beach soccer finals.

