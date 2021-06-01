She Maroons and Rines SS WFC are the two teams that have earned promotion to the FUFA Women Super League, following a successful expedition in the FUFA Women Elite League (second division).

Right from the Group stages, both She Maroons and Rines looked the better teams and lived up to the billing.

On Tuesday the two teams won their respective semi-final games to secure the two slots in next season’s FUFA Women Super League.

Catherine Wujja of Rines attempts to shoot (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

Rines SS WFC in the first semi-final overcame Bunyaruguru Girls in a closely contested affair. Normal time ended goalless but the former edged the tense penalty shootout 4-3.

Halima Katushabe and Adella Aine missed for Bunyaruguru while Florence Nakalule on the other hand failed to find the target for Rines WFC.

Eva Nagayi, captain Shakira Nalule, Yuster Kayesu and Catherine Wujja scored from the spot to guide the Wakiso based side to victory.

Coach Bright Nyanzi indicated the target has been achieved and dedicated the success to the late Richard Byamukama who passed on in March.

“We have achieved our target of qualifying to the top division. This victory is dedicated to the Late Director Richard Byamukama who fought hard to make sure this team reaches this far.” He said.

In the second semi-final, She Maroons fought hard to edge past Wakiso Hills thanks to Kautharah Naluyima’s first half strike.

Kautharah Naluyima (Shirt 4) celebrates after scoring.

She Maroons and Rines WFC will face on Thursday to determine the Champion while Wakiso Hills and Bunyaruguru Girls will play in the third place playoff.