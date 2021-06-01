Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Return Leg – Quarter finals)

Wednesday, 2nd June: SC Villa Vs Vipers

At Army Military Stadium, Bombo

*First leg at St Mary’s Kitende ended 1-1

Just hours after the shocking verbal resignation of the Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu, the club faces a tricky away game against Sports Club Villa in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final this Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.

This will be the return leg between the two clubs as the first leg played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende ended all square, 1-all.

Care-taker coach Paul Kiwanuka acknowledges the fact that the tie will not be an easy game compared to the first leg.

It will not be an easy game compared to the first leg. We are very aware of the expectations from the match. The players are motivated and not demoralized at all. We need goals and a clear cut victory as we need to qualify to the next round. Paul Kiwanuka, Vipers interim coach

Yunus Sentamu is closed down by Simon Namwanja during a game at St Mary’s Stadium. Sentamu shredded off a knock (Credit: John Batanudde)

Yunus Sentamu minor knock:

Kiwanuka admits that the club’s top marksman, Yunus Sentamu has fully recovered from a minor knock and there are no major injuries for the team.

“We gave no major injuries and the only worry was Yunus Sentamu who has since recovered from the knock. We expect to field a strong team” Kiwanuka adds.

The first leg at St Mary’s Stadium ended 1-all and there is a lot to play for during the return.

SC Villa is buoyed by the return of three players; goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and skipper Asuman Alishe.

Kibirige and Wasswa had traveled to Senegal with the Uganda Sand Cranes for the AFCON beach soccer finals whilst Alishe was serving an internal suspension.

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba says that they will capitalize on that away goal scored at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende as a basis to secure to semi-final berth.

“The most important thing is that we scored an away goal against Vipers. This will be key because now we shall be fighting not to concede” Kaziba said on the match eve.

The Jogoo players only resumed training on Tuesday after a four day’s lay off following the intervention of fans as well as the FUFA boss Moses Magogo.

Meanwhile, BUL secured the first semi-final slot when they eliminated Proline 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter finals.

Proline won the second leg 1-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja city but BUL had won 2-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium.