Fred Kajoba parted company with league champions Vipers SC after sixteen months in charge.

The Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach tenure ended on Monday after he opted to resign from his club job after he was told by Vipers SC technical director Charles Masembe to choose between club and country.

Under Kajoba, Vipers won the league title last season despite managing just seven games and leaves the Venoms two points behind leaders Express FC in the league this season and in the quarterfinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

With the exception of Edward Golola, Kajoba’s reign ranks among the longest a coach has served in Vipers’ history.

Before Vipers SC, Kajoba spent over seven years at Soltilo Bright Stars stabilising the club and turning them into solid Premier League performers.

When appointed Vipers’ coach, many thought he would fail to cope with the vastly higher expectations at Kitende but he has relatively done well and unlike many that have been sacked at the club, he left when still needed with good numbers.

The Numbers

During his time with the Venoms, Kajoba was in charge for 40 games, won 23, lost just 8 and drew 9.

That translates into a winning percentage of 57.5.

In the league alone, the former Coffee and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper managed 33 games, won 20, lost 6 and drew the rest.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup, Kajoba was in charge for only five games, won three and lost none.

In the Caf Champions League, the Venoms lost two of the games Kajoba was in charge at the preliminary round – 1-0 home and away to Sudan’s Al Hilal.

Goals

When it comes to goals, Vipers under Kajoba scored 76 goals in 40 games and conceded 30 in all competitions, keeping 18 clean sheets.

Summary of Kajoba’s Vipers Tenure

2019/20 SEASON

7 league games, won 3, lost 1, drawn 3. Goals For 10, Goals Against 5

2020/21 SEASON

UPL

26 League games, won 17, lost 5, drawn 4. Goals For 56, Goals Against 21

CAF CL

2 games, won 0, lost 2, drawn none. Goals For 0, Goals Against 2

Stanbic Uganda Cup