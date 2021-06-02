The Lady Cricket Cranes were today flagged off for the 7th edition of the Kwibuka Memorial tournament.

A team of 14 players and 7 officials will fly to Kigali tomorrow night spending a day in quarantine and then getting to work from June 6- 12.

Uganda is the highest-ranked team at the tournament and therefore there is more to play for at the tournament as a good performance should give Uganda a better ranking.

Uganda is in Group A alongside hosts Rwanda and Botswana. Botswana are making their maiden appearance at the tournament alongside Nigeria and Namibia.

There will be four group games against Rwanda and Botswana with the top team after the round-robin games going straight to the final.

Kwibuka is the first tournament that the Lady Cricket Cranes are taking part in since Covid struck in 2020 and it’s their first competitive tournament since the poor show in Zimbabwe in 2019.

This edition also marks the first time that Uganda is sending a full-strength side rather than a school select side as has been the norm in the past.

The final travelling squad couldn’t be confirmed at the time of the flag off due to pending covid results but should be ready before lift off.

At the same event, it was established that the head coach Suraj Karavadra will not travel due to health concerns and therefore Davis Turinawe and Alpha Adowa will be in charge of the team in Kigali.

The Lady Cricket Cranes have won this annual event twice, 2014 and 2016, and will be going back in time to make sure they find something that helps them pick up a third title.