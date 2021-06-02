Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021

Quarterfinal (Return leg): SC Villa 0-2 Vipers

SC Villa Vipers *Vipers progress to semifinals 3-1 on aggregate

Vipers Sports Club put aside the woes brought about by the resignation of head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu to dump SC Villa out of the Uganda Cup.

The 2016 Uganda Cup winners beat rivals Sports Club Villa 2-0 in the return leg of the quarterfinals at the Army Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.

A goal in each half, from Bobosi Byaruhanga and second-half substitute Milton Karisa albeit in a controversial similar fashion gave the visitors the lead.

SC Villa played the final 28 minutes of the game a man down following a red card to midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda.

Vipers’ first goal arrived in the 27th minute when Bobosi Byaruhanga’s free-kick 35 yards away was connected over the line.

At the start of the second half, Sports Club Villa introduced the Muhammed duo of Nsereko and Senoga for Andrew Kiwanuka and Sadam Masereka respectively.

Vipers were granted numerical advantage following the sending off of midfielder Ssekiganda for a second bookable offense by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

Goalkeeper Ssekagya was again fully alert to parry away a curling corner kick by Ndahiiro.

Forward Francis Ronald Olaki replaced Isaac Ogwang in the 67th minute.

Olaki got cautioned just a minute after his introduction following a late challenge on Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo.

With 20 minutes to play, Vipers called for a double change. On came Milton Karisa and Richard Basangwa for a silent Yunus Sentamu and Karim Watambala respectively.

Karisa had a header saved after a well-delievered corner kick by Byaruhanga in the 74th minute.

Moments later, Karisa finished off Basangwa’s cut back from the left, with the ball kissing the upright before it was deemed to have crossed over the line.

SC Villa players protested the goal for about 7 minutes before play resumed.

Vipers joined Jinja based entity BUL at the semi-final stage after a 3-1 aggregate win.

BUL eliminated Proline 2-1 on aggregate to become the first club to make it to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, there will be a double header at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Police host Wakiso Giants in the kick-off at 1 PM before KCCA will host Express in the second game at the same venue (4 PM kick-off).

Police won the first leg 3-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium. The contest between Express and KCCA ended all square, goalless at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

This year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup finale will be played at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, hosted by Kitara region.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Geoffrey Wasswa, Moses Kigunddu, Fred Agandu, Ronald Ssekiganda, Sadam Masereka, Isaac Ogwang, Nicholas Kabonge, Andrew Kiwanuka

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Derrick Ssekiranda, Abdallah Ssekandi, Faizo Kazibwe, Muhammed Ssenoga Kagawa, Ronald Olaki, Muhammed Nsereko

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Vipers XI: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), Paul Willa, Livingstone Mulondo, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki Lobi

Subs: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Disan Galiwango, Milton Karisa, Joseph Dhata, Lawrence Tezikya, Jamil Kalisa, Richard Basangwa

Head coach: Paul Kiwanuka