Fufa has backpedalled on its earlier decision that allowed up to 200 fans to watch games citing the surge in the number positive coronavirus cases and deaths.

In a statement signed by Decolas Kiiza and circulated to all stakeholders, the decision was reached basing on the current statistics from the Ministry of Health.

“As you are all aware according to statistics from the Ministry of Health there is an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in Uganda…,” the statement read in parts.

FUFA had earlier allowed up to 200 fans to watches FUFA organised and FUFA authorized competitions with strong adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). This is no longer tenable in the current situation. Fufa said in a statement

“Therefore, in order to ensure the Health and Safety of players, Technical staff, and all stakeholders all matches shall be played without spectators or fans until further notice.”

All Fufa authorised competitions and those organised under the FA are all bound by the document including the Stanbic Uganda Cup that is in the later stages.

“As we wind up the 1st Division, 2nd Division, and the Uganda Cup there shall be no fans in the stadium. Teams are further strongly encouraged to limit all other authorized personnel to the bear minimum. SOPs must be strictly observed and COVID-19 vaccination enhanced throughout the country.”

Last season, the Uganda Cup was cancelled while the league was halted with five games to play and Vipers SC were declared league champions.