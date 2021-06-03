Friday June 4, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3.30pm [Agg: 0-0]

Express make a short trip to the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo without their two leading forwards Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

The duo has so far scored over 30 goals between them in all competition but miss out on different grounds.

Kambale who is reportedly self-isolating due to Coronavirus is suspended for the game due to accumulation of bookings while Lwesibawa is out injured.

Frank Kalanda is another absentee from the Red Eagles’ side that need any scoring draw to advance to the semi-finals.

“We have a few injuries but we are prepared to go and pick a result that will qualify us to the next round,” said Wasswa Bbosa.

“The good thing about the competition is that you need to take care of your opponent and we are ready to do exactly that,” he added.

Meanwhile, hosts KCCA are buoyed by the return of strikers Sadat Anaku and Sam Ssenyonjo who missed the first leg goalless draw due to injury and school commitments respectively.

Morley Byekwaso is optimistic of team advancing but is cautious of Express’ current form.

“We were the better team in the first leg despite failing to score and we need to build on that,” said Byekwaso. “We must be lethal in front of goal and also keep everything tight at the back,” he added.

The last meeting at Lugogo between the two sides in the Uganda Cup ended in a 2-1 win for KCCA in the semi-finals in 2017.