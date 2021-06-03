With the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 biting hard, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has communicated a postponement of all the Regional Leagues across the country until further notice.

A communique released by the Federation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Football Decolas Kizza Hantali indicated that the increase of COVID-19 cases as shown by the Ministry of Health prompted them to halt the upcoming leagues.

FUFA has therefore requested all the clubs and stake holders to take up the on-going vaccination campaign.

FUFA Deputy CEO-Football, Decolas Kiiza Hantali

As you are all aware according to statistics from the Ministry of Health there is an upsurge in the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in Uganda. Therefore, in order to ensure the Health and safety of players, Technical staff and all stakeholders, the FUFA Regional Leagues anticipated for the kick off in the near future are hereby postponed until further notice. Clubs and all stakeholders are advised to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccination is taken by all. FUFA Statement

FUFA has eight regions of Northern, Eastern, Kampala, Buganda, Western, West Nile, Kitara and North East.

Most FUFA regional leagues had been tipped to kick off by 20th June 2021 with a change in format from the usual league to tournament format.

Dr Misaki Wayengera, the chairperson of the Ministry of Health scientific advisory committee, recently noted that the second wave is going to be more severe and the country could experience what is happening in India.

“The pandemic often starts slowly with a lag phase and then there is a rapid phase, and finally we hit a stationary phase. We are in the second wave of the pandemic only that we are in the lag phase. We might hit a point where infections rapidly go up as it happened in India. Unfortunately, given that we have active transmission going on in the communities, this might be the same thing that will happen to us ” Dr Wayengera said.

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali sends off Kigezi’s Peter Magimbi during the regional league play-offs at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the resurgence is presenting with rising cases of infections among children.

“We have started to experience a significant increase in cases of Covid-19 among the 10-29 age group. We registered a 12 per cent increase in cases among children aged 10-19 years and 5 per cent increase in those aged 20-29,” Aceng noted.

The government announced that besides the Indian strain, the country had also registered four other strains including Ugandan, Nigerian, South African and UK variants.

Since the outbreak of the COVDI-19 pandemic in 2020, a total of over 42,102 cases of infections had been reported in Uganda.



Dr Tegegn Woldermariam, the World Health Organization country representative, asked Ugandans to go for Covid-19 vaccinations to protect themselves from severe illness and avoid causing emergence of new variants which tend to occur in population where people are not vaccinated.

FUFA has also fronted and campaigned for massive vaccination.

The top tier Uganda Premier League (UPL), FUFA Big League (second division) and the Uganda Cup competitions remain active, albeit without fans.