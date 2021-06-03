FUFA Big League 2021:

Match Day 11 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Terrazo and Tiles 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Proline 4-0 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Water 2-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kigezi 1-2 Luwero

Elgon Group:

Maroons 3-0 Calvary

Calvary Blacks Power 0-0 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Paidha Black Angels 1-1 Kataka

The 2021 FUFA Big League match day 11 action was held on 3rd June with seven matches at the various play grounds.

Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United maintained their good run in the season, winning 3-2 on the road against newly promoted Terrazo and Tiles at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara City.

Mark Nsubuga, Godfrey Akol and Abdallah Bogere spurred Tooro United, an entity coached by Edward Golola.

Captain Patrick Waligo and Emmanuel Obi’s penalty were the consolation goals for Terrazo and Tiles.

Nsubuga found the opener for Tooro United in the 22nd minute. The joy was short lived, lasting for only two minutes as Waligo equalized with a powerful header.

Bogere restored Tooro United’s lead on the stroke of half time to boss the opening stanza 2-1 heading to the mandatory recess.

With quarter of an hour into the second half, Akol made it 3-1 for Tooro United with a long range shot.

Terrazo and Tiles scored their second goal on the evening through a well struck penalty by Obi, 11 minutes to full time, giving the match a worthy tense ending.

Tooro United held onto the victory as now earned 8 wins which takes them to 26 points on top, 6 adrift from second placed Proline.

In the heart of the capital city, Kampala; Proline kept pace of the leaders in Rwenzori group with an easy 4-0 home win against visiting Nyamityobora at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Skipper Noordin Bunjo led the team by example with a goal. The other goals came from striker Ivan Ocholit (brace) and veteran forward Brian Umony in a game officiated by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

Elsewhere, Water beat Ndejje University 2-1 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

This was Water’s third victory of the season which takes them to 11 points, same as Kigezi Home Boyz.

Kigezi Home Boyz fell 2-1 at home to visiting Luwero United at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Luwero United ascended to fourth on the 8 team log with 14 points, displacing Ndejje University (remains on 12 points).

Elgon Group:

Maroons further confirmed return to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Calvary at the Prisons Barracks play ground in Luzira, Kampala.

Blacks Power and Gaddafi shared the spoils following a goal-less draw at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea.

A point from the game took both Blacks Power and Gaddafi to 20 points apiece, three off the Elgon group leaders Arua Hill.

Paidha Black Angels, under head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala played to a one-all draw with Mbale based Kataka.

Two clubs will qualify automatically to the Uganda Premier League whilst the third one is determined via a promotional play off.