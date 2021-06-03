FUFA Women Elite League

Final

She Maroons 1-0 Rines SS WFC

Third place playoff

Wakiso Hills 1-2 Bunyaruguru Girls FC

She Maroons have emerged as the Champions of the 2021 FUFA Women Elite League after overcoming Rines SS WFC in the final played on Thursday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Prison Sentries who were scintillating throughout the tournament dug deep to overcome a resilient Rines SS outfit.

The solitary strike of the game came from influential striker and captain of the day Milicent Namwembe.

The Kenyan forward tucked home in the 75th minute picking from a rebound after goalkeeper Elsie Najjemba had initially saved.

She Maroons were the better side and created several chances in the game but failed to put them to use until the 75th minute.

Kautharah Naluyima, Namwembe and Lilian Veronica Masendi all got close but failed to beat goalkeeper Najjemba who was outstanding throughout the tournament.

For winning the Championship, She Maroons walked away with a cash prize of UGX 8M while the first runners up.

Both She Maroons and Rines SS WFC qualify to the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League.

In the third place playoff, Bunyaruguru Girls defeated Wakiso Hills 2-1 and bagged home UGX 3.5M while the 4th placed side took UGX 1.5M.

Namwembe emerged the top scorer of the tournament, scoring six goals in as many games while her teammate Joan Naggayi was the Most Valuable Player.

Elsie Najjemba of Rines SS was named the best goalkeeper while She Kataka took home the Fair Play award.

Each of the individual award came with a cash prize of UGX 500,000.