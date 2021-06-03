Friday June 4, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 1.00pm [Agg: Police 3-1 Wakiso Giants]

Wakiso Giants still believe they can eliminate Police despite losing 3-1 in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at home last week.

The Cops can afford to lose 2-0 on Friday afternoon and still reach the semi-finals but the Purple Sharks must win with a three-goal margin to advance.

“It was a bad day in office but we still have more 90 minutes to turn things around,” midfielder Gadaffi Wahab stated.

The Cops are boosted by the return of talented midfielder Frank Tumwesigye Zaga who has been out for the last couple of games but resumed training this week.

For the visitors, Frank Ssebuufu who limped off in the first leg is available for selection after recovering from a knock and so is striker Ivan Bogere who hasn’t featured since Wakiso Giants’ 1-1 draw away to Busoga United.

But Douglas Bamweyana’s men are still without skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo who was injured in the 7-2 demolition of Kitara.

This will be sixth meeting between the two sides with Police edging the head to head contest with 3 wins, Wakiso Giants 1 and one draw in the past five meetings.