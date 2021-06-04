Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter finals, 2nd Legs):

KCCA 1-1 Express ( Aggregate : 1-1; Express advance on away goal’s rule)

Express ( : 1-1; Express advance on away goal’s rule) Police 0-2 Wakiso Giants (Aggregate: 3-3; Police advance on away goal’s rule)

Express Football Club completed the fourth slot in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup tournament semi-finals.

The Red Eagles rallied to equalize the match away to rivals KCCA as they played to a 1-all draw at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Friday, 4th June 2021.

This was the second game of the double header that followed Wakiso Giants’ 2-0 win over Police at the same venue.

Godfrey Lwesibawa vies for the ball possession KCCA’s Kezironi Kizito (Credit: John Batanudde)

Following a goal-less opening 40 minutes, the game came to life in the 41st minute when KCCA forward Sadat Anaku gave the home side the lead with an explicit beautiful curl from 25 yards into the roof of the net.

With the game destined in KCCA’s favour, team captain and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago did the unthinkable; planking his hand in the face of Charles Musiige.

KCCA captain Charles Lukwago commands the backline (Credit: John Batanudde)

Referee Ali Kaddu did not hesitate but point to the spot amidst protests from KCCA players.

Martin Kizza Lubwama beat Lubwama from the resultant kick and level the game with 8 minutes left on the clock.

Express’ Martin Kizza shields the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gift Ali closes on Express player (Credit: John Batandde)

Express held on despite KCCA’s late pressure to progress to the semi-finals on the away goal’s rule.

The first leg at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium had ended goal-less.

There were ugly scenes immediately after the game when Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa verbally insulted KCCA goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya, calling for his immediate sacking.

Gift Ali fights for possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

Express thus joined BUL, Vipers and Police at the semi-final stage.

The semi-final draw will be held on a date yet to be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions Department.

The final of this year’s Uganda Cup will be hosted by Kitara region football association at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on a date yet to be confirmed.

Godfrey Nyola and Fourth official William Brown Nkurunziza (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA XI Vs Express (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (Captain, GK), Samuel Kato, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Kevin Aliro, Abubakar Ali Gift, Ashraf Mugume, Kezironi Kizito, Sadat Anaku, Samuel Ssenyonjo

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Stefano Loro Mazengo, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani, Elvis Mwanje, Hassan Jurua, Charles Lukwago

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Express XI Vs KCCA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Express XI: Denis Otim (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Murushid Juuko, Isa Lumu, Mahad Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, Martin Kizza, Mustafa Kiragga

Subs: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), John Byamukama, Denis Mubuya, Frank Ssenyondo,Ivan Mayanja, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ibrahim Kayiwa

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant coach: James Odoch

Center Referee: Ali Kaddu