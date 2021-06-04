The opening round of the 2021 Corporate League at Legends Rugby grounds in Lugogo, Kampala was graced by a successful vaccination campaign of the COVID-19 disease.

Hundreds of people in the corporate family turned up for the first round of the year where a number of football games were played on a slippery soggy ground following rains in the morning.

Enticing action during the 2021 Corporate first outing at Legends Rugby Grounds

As the games were being played, the tranquil vaccination exercise took place in the nearby tent.

The vaccination exercise is one of the recommendations by the ministry of health in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic where the second wave has hit the country.

“We held a successful first round of the 2021 Corporate League where about 200 people were vaccinated for COVID-19.” Jennifer Namugga, the Corporate League manager stated.

Jenifer Namugga being vaccinated for COVID-19

The Corporate is to foster a platform of networking and refreshing of bodies for the corporates in the various companies

Before the games proper on the first outing, the players were subjected to warm up drills to prepare their bodies with several stretching exercises executed.

Other Standard Operating Procedures as hand washing, sanitizing, social distancing and use of face masks were preached to the dot.

Stretching of the players before the games

Players stretch at Legends Rugby grounds

The second outing will be held on the last Sunday of June at the same venue.

This year’s season will run until November 2021 with action in football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, athletics, netball, netball, tag of war, bottle racing, sack racing, pool, three legged race, woodball, golf and other activities as will be communicated with time.

For starters, the Corporate League Limited was formed on 24th July 2002 with the main objective of bringing communities together through sports.

2020 was a dead year because all sports activities were put on a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of year, there is a mega closing ceremony culminated with merry-making, a dinner and presentation of certificates, trophies as well as other awards.

Some of the teams assembled at the 2021 first outing of the Corporate League

Opening Round Results:

Group A:

UETCL 2-0 Kibuli

Kibuli KFC 3-0 CAA

CAA CAA 1-0 Kibuli

Kibuli KFC 0-1 DHL

DHL DHL 1-0 Kibuli

Kibuli CAA 2-0 UETCL

UETCL KFC 3-0 Kibuli

Kibuli DHL 1-0 UETCL

UETCL KFC 1-0 UETCL

UETCL DHL 1-0 CAA

Group B:

Xclusive 0-0 Spear Motors

Spear Motors GRS 1-0 SCD Darling

SCD Darling Platinum 0-3 Ison Bpo Uganda

Ison Bpo Uganda Ison Bpo Uganda 2-0 Spear Motors

Spear Motors Xclusive 0-2 SCD Darling

GRS 0-0 Platinum

Platinum Ison Bpo Uganda 1-1 SCD Darling

Group C (Invited):

Good School 2-0 Mamma Teo

Buddo Select 1-1 Ngo Select

C-Club 0-2 Kitunga

Kitunga 2-0 Maama Teo

Good School 2-1 Ngo Select

Buddo Select 2-1 C-Club

C-Club 2-0 Maama Teo

Kitunga 2-0 Ngo Select

Buddo Select 3-0 Good School

Buddo Select 2-0 Maama Teo

C-Club 0-2 Ngo Select

Kitunga 1-0 Good School

Group D (Invited):

Mwiri Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital

Mechanics 0-2 Macos Select

Shack Select 3-1 Nganwa Select

Nganwa Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital

Mwiri Select 2-1 Macos Select

Shack Select 2-0 Mechanics

Shack Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital

Nganwa Select 0-0 Macos Select

Mwiri Select 2-0 Mechanics