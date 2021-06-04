The opening round of the 2021 Corporate League at Legends Rugby grounds in Lugogo, Kampala was graced by a successful vaccination campaign of the COVID-19 disease.
Hundreds of people in the corporate family turned up for the first round of the year where a number of football games were played on a slippery soggy ground following rains in the morning.
As the games were being played, the tranquil vaccination exercise took place in the nearby tent.
The vaccination exercise is one of the recommendations by the ministry of health in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic where the second wave has hit the country.
“We held a successful first round of the 2021 Corporate League where about 200 people were vaccinated for COVID-19.” Jennifer Namugga, the Corporate League manager stated.
Before the games proper on the first outing, the players were subjected to warm up drills to prepare their bodies with several stretching exercises executed.
Other Standard Operating Procedures as hand washing, sanitizing, social distancing and use of face masks were preached to the dot.
The second outing will be held on the last Sunday of June at the same venue.
This year’s season will run until November 2021 with action in football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, athletics, netball, netball, tag of war, bottle racing, sack racing, pool, three legged race, woodball, golf and other activities as will be communicated with time.
For starters, the Corporate League Limited was formed on 24th July 2002 with the main objective of bringing communities together through sports.
2020 was a dead year because all sports activities were put on a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of year, there is a mega closing ceremony culminated with merry-making, a dinner and presentation of certificates, trophies as well as other awards.
Opening Round Results:
Group A:
- UETCL 2-0 Kibuli
- KFC 3-0 CAA
- CAA 1-0 Kibuli
- KFC 0-1 DHL
- DHL 1-0 Kibuli
- CAA 2-0 UETCL
- KFC 3-0 Kibuli
- DHL 1-0 UETCL
- KFC 1-0 UETCL
- DHL 1-0 CAA
Group B:
- Xclusive 0-0 Spear Motors
- GRS 1-0 SCD Darling
- Platinum 0-3 Ison Bpo Uganda
- Ison Bpo Uganda 2-0 Spear Motors
- Xclusive 0-2 SCD Darling
- GRS 0-0 Platinum
- Ison Bpo Uganda 1-1 SCD Darling
Group C (Invited):
- Good School 2-0 Mamma Teo
- Buddo Select 1-1 Ngo Select
- C-Club 0-2 Kitunga
- Kitunga 2-0 Maama Teo
- Good School 2-1 Ngo Select
- Buddo Select 2-1 C-Club
- C-Club 2-0 Maama Teo
- Kitunga 2-0 Ngo Select
- Buddo Select 3-0 Good School
- Buddo Select 2-0 Maama Teo
- C-Club 0-2 Ngo Select
- Kitunga 1-0 Good School
Group D (Invited):
- Mwiri Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital
- Mechanics 0-2 Macos Select
- Shack Select 3-1 Nganwa Select
- Nganwa Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital
- Mwiri Select 2-1 Macos Select
- Shack Select 2-0 Mechanics
- Shack Select 2-0 Nakasero Hospital
- Nganwa Select 0-0 Macos Select
- Mwiri Select 2-0 Mechanics