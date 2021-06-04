Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Quarter finals, 2nd Legs):

Police 0-2 Wakiso Giants ( Aggregate : 3-3; Police advance on away goal’s rule)

KCCA 1-1 Express (Aggregate: 1-1; Express advance on away goal's rule)

Wakiso Giants overcame Police 2-0 in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday, 4th June 2021.

The first of the double header on the day witnessed left footed attacker Viane Ssekajugo scored a brace for the visitors who leveled the aggregate scores 3-all over the two legs.

Ssekajugo’s opener came on 19 minutes and the second in the second half after 68 minutes.

Police captain Tonny Mawejje sandwiched by Tom Masiko and Ivan Bogere (Credit: John Batanudde)

The result though was not good enough to see the Purple Sharks advance because Police had scored three away goals.

Wakiso Giants’ serial penalty taker Joshua Lubwama missed a penalty that would have changed the tiding of the game.

Police left back Ruben Kimera had brought down Ssekajugo in the goal area before goalkeeper Tom Ikara saved the day as early as the 10th minute.

The hosts had a chance to take the lead two minutes later but forward Derrick Kakooza was denied on a one against one incident.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo and Henry Kisekka fight for the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Wakiso Giants’ Geriga Atendele attempts to cross the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Police thus became the third club to progress to the Uganda Cup semi-finals; joining BUL and Vipers.

Meanwhile, the second game played at Lugogo on Friday between hosts KCCA and Express ended 1-all with Express progressing to the semi-finals.

Sadat Anaku gave KCCA the lead with a tremendous strike but Express equalized through Martin Kizza’s penalty kick in the closing stages of the game.

The penalty was awarded after goalkeeper and KCCA captain Charles Lukwago committed a care-less foul on Express’ Charles Musiige in the goal area.

The semi-final draws will be held in the coming week.

Muwadda Mawejje shields off an opponent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Tonny Kiwalazi, Ruben Kimera, Hassan Muhammod, Eric Ssenjobe, Yusuf Ssozi, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Fahad Kizito, Ben Ocen, Derrick Kakooza, Duncan Sseninde

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Joseph Sentume, George Kiryowa, Muwadda Mawejje, Nsubuga, Edward Kiryowa, Henry Kisekka

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Wakiso Giants XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Alex Komakech, Edward Satulo, Geriga Atendele, Joshua Lubwama, Tom Masiko, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Viane Ssekajugo, Frank Ssebuufu, Ivan Bogere

Subs: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Amos Muwonge, Wahab Gadafi, Kasule, George Kaddu, Fahad Kawooya, Pius Kaggwa

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Assistant coach: Alex Gitta