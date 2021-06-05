Breeze Sarah Babirye Kityo is the new president of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) for the next four years (2021 to 2025).

She replaces long-serving Suzan Anek whose two terms in office expired at the start of the year.

This comes after a landslide victory, trouncing two other opponents during the federation’s elective assembly at Lugogo Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala on Saturday, 5th June 2021.

The tranquil electoral process attracted delegates from the entire country, supervised by officials from the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the National Council of Sports.

Babirye, a former Member of Parliament representing the youth in the Buganda region garnered a massive 184 votes, more than two-thirds of the total votes cast.

In fact, it was a no-contest affair as her closest challenger, Jocelyn Ucanda (a former team manager of the She Cranes) tallied 41 votes whilst Christine Nampijja, a teacher at Trinity College Nabbingo only had a mere 5 votes, sadly 2 voters turning their votes invalid.

Babirye takes over the netball ball at a time a lot needs to be put right administratively and management matters.

Her key strategic points of development are embedded along several priority areas of concern that many an ordinary die-hard has been craving for time immemorial that if implemented from ink to action.

I want to ensure decent headquarters for the Uganda Netball Federation, grassroots development, improved marketing and sponsorships, capacity building, awards to outstanding netball players, introducing corporate netball to lure the elite cluster, establishment of a sound netball secretariat, strengthening culture through netball, proper accountability, promotion of equity in the game and professionalization of the game. Breeze Sarah Babirye Kityo, President, Uganda Netball Federation President

Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo, the golfer

Babirye is also an ardent golfer and has featured in many domestic tournaments at the Uganda Golf Club, Lake Victoria Serena Spa, and Resort, Entebbe, Palm Valley, among others.

Other positions

The vice president in charge of administrative matters is Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso, Vice (technical) is Richard Muhumuza, Aminah Mande Kimbugwe (general secretary), Harriet Margret Apolot (assistant general secretary), Aidah Nambuusi Kibedi (treasurer), and Yahaya Ssengabi as the publicity secretary.

Brig. General Byekwaso had a total of 127 votes compared to Annet Kisomose’s 40 votes with two invalid votes.

Muhumuza, Director at sporting school Dynamic SSS tallied 181 votes to Dennis Mpoza’s 48 and two invalid votes.

Mande took the general secretary post with a whopping 157 votes, as compared to Alice Alwenyi’s 66 votes and 5 invalid votes.

Sarah Nkonge Muwonge skipped out of the race at the 11th hour much to the surprise of most delegates.

For assistant general secretary, Apolot scored 177 votes, ahead of Wilberforce Mutete (47) and 3 invalid votes.

Nambuusi registered an overwhelming 174 votes as Yusuf Kamulegeya got only 49 votes for the treasurer’s post.

The new publicity secretary, Yahaya Ssengabi had 173 votes to Florence Nakamya’s 48 and 5 invalid votes.

Other leaders

Netball veteran Rose Kaala will represent the Kampala region, Richard Ojuk (Northern region), and Ronald Mudaasi in the Eastern region.

For starters, this elective assembly had been earlier scheduled to be held at the start of the year but was pushed ahead to allow thorough preparations.

Last-minute attempts by the outing president Anek to have the elections postponed for the second time for another two months fell on a deaf ear barely 24 hours to the assembly.