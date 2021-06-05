FUFA Big League 2021

Rwenzori Group: Nyamityobora 3-2 Kigezi Home Boyz

Nyamityobora Kigezi Home Boyz Elgon Group: Mbale Heroes 2-2 Maroons

Nyamityobora Football Club humbled visiting Kigezi Home Boyz 3-2 during a Rwenzori group contest in the 2021 FUFA Big League at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on Saturday, 5th June 2021.

On form forward Clinton Kamugisha scored a hat-trick for the Abanyakare who are coached by Richard Makumbi.

The team skipper scored in the 36th, 45th (penalty) and completed his hattrick with 11 minutes left on the clock.

The consolation goals for Kigezi Home Boyz were netted by Grant Matisko (penalty) and Roger Tabule in the 41st and 52nd minutes respectively.

This was a perfect reaction from Nyamityobora who had lost 4-0 in their immediate past game away to Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Thursday during match day 11.

At the moment, Nyamityobora has now 21 points from 12 matches and has displaced Proline (20 points) from second place, although Proline still has a game in hand.

Nyamityobora is five points off the pace from run away leaders Tooro United who play on Sunday, 6th June 2021.

Sadly, Kigezi Home Boyz remains in the relegation docket having suffered their 5th loss of the campaign, remaining on 11 points from 12 matches.

Meanwhile, in the Elgon group, Mbale Heroes played to a 2-all draw with visiting Maroons at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Maroons scored through Fred Amaku and Junior Amanya whilst two well struck penalties by Ibrahim Kibumba salvaged the home side to earn at least a point.

The Prisonn Warders remained in the 5th position with 14 points off 12 matches as Mbale Heroes got to 13 points (same number of points as Calvary who have a game in hand).

Two clubs earn direct promotion to the Uganda Premier League from the Big League with the third one determined via a promotional play-off.