2021 Futsal Super League (Match Day 6):

Mengo 4-7 Big Talent

Big Talent Park 4-0 Yeak Kabowa

Yeak Kabowa KJT 2-3 Aidenal SOSA

Aidenal SOSA Synergy 5-2 Kisenyi

Ronald Kaye dominated the headlines for the right justifiable reasons during Big Talent’s 7–4 victory in the 2021 Futsal Super League (Albert Nile group) at Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 5th June.

Kaye scored five goals as an individual (glut) to galvanize the score sheet during a win that Big Talent needed to progress to the semi-final stage.

This was match day six of the league whose regular season came to an end with success.

Big Talent captain Faizal Wabyoona and Farouk Tumwesigye added one goal apiece to complete the misery of Mengo who came to this match will qualification already secured.

The consolation goals for Mengo came from Saidi Mayanja’s hattrick and Abdallah Maawiyah.

This was Big Talent’s third win of the season which took them to 11 points, two points from leaders Mengo.

Mengo thus suffered their first loss of the campaign as they look towards a date against Park in the semi-finals on 26th June 2021.

Big Talent will take on fellow debutants Synergy in the semi-final show down.

Meanwhile, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) finished the regular season without any win after a 3-2 loss to Aidenal SOSA.

Park humbled Yeak Kabowa 4-0 to secure the second slot in Victoria Nile group.

Meanwhile, newcomers Synergy completed the regular season unbeaten, winning 5-2 against Kisenyi in a game Travis Mutyaba scored a hat-trick.