The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the draw for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon Final draw.

Earlier, the draw was scheduled to take place on June 25 but the new date will be announced according to the statement released on the Caf website.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic…,” the statement read in parts.

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

“CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.”

The Afcon was initially expected to be played this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it will now take place next year.