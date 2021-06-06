FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 12 Fixtures)

Sunday, 06 June:

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United Vs Proline – Kosovo playground, Kasana

Ndejje University Vs Tooro United – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Terrazo & Tiles Vs Water – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city

Elgon Group:

Gadafi Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja city

Kataka Vs Blacks Power – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Calvary Vs Arua Hill – Green Light Stadium, Arua city

The 12th round of the 2021 FUFA Big League winds down on Sunday, 06 June 2021 with six matches across the different corners of the country.

This follows two earlier matches played a day before Mbale Heroes held Maroons to a 2 all draw at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in the Elgon group.

In the other match, Nyamityobora overcame Kigezi Home Boyz 3-2 at the Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

Luwero United’s Joseph Justus Nkabirwa will be in action at home against Proline at the Kosovo play ground in Kasana

Sunday matches:

Luwero United hosts Proline at the Kosovo playground, Kasana in Luwero during one of the three Rwenzori group matches.

In the other two matches; Ndejje University entertains Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University.

Western Uganda based Terrazo & Tiles takes on Water at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city.

Gaddafi Football Club players celebrate a goal at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

Elgon Group:

Jinja-based Gadafi takes on Paidha Black Angels at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe in the Elgon group.

Kataka hosts Blacks Power at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Calvary will play Elgon group table leaders Arua Hill in the all West Nile affair at Green Light Stadium in Arua city

Arua Hill players pray before a league match. They play Calvary

Jamil Asega celebrates a goal for Calvary

Three clubs will get promoted from FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League.

Two of these are promoted directly; the top in either group whilst the third one comes through a promotional playoff.

Results:

Elgon Group: Mbale Heroes 2-2 Maroons

Mbale Heroes Maroons Rwenzori Group: Nyamityobora 3-2 Kigezi Home Boyz

