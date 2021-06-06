Denis Onyango became the most successful player in terms of Premier Soccer League (PSL) winners’ medals with a record eight league titles.

The former Uganda Cranes captain was crowned on Saturday after helping Mamelodi Sundowns lift their 11th PSL title.

Alongside his captain, Hlompho Kekana, they are the most decorated players in the PSL history and Onyango couldn’t hide his joy and posted on social media.

Denis Onyango | Credit: Mamelodi Sundowns Media

“El Capitano Hlompho Kekana, I am so happy and proud to share this 8th title record with you my brother. It’s been a long journey through thick and thin. God Bless you my guy,” Onyango posted on his social media pages.

Onyango’s PSL titles

The former SC Villa star won three league titles with SuperSport United before joining adding a further five with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The custodian would have been on nine titles but missed out on the 2013/14 title as he wasn’t given the winners’ medal in that season as he was on loan at Bidvest Wits and the PSL only allocated 35 medals for the winning team.

Hlomp Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Hlompho Kekana PSL titles

The Sundowns skipper lifted his first two league trophies with SuperSport United in 2009 and 2010 before moving to Bloemfontein Celtic for a season during the 2010/11 campaign.

Kekana then joined Sundowns in 2011 where he has won an additional six titles to take his tally of winners’ medal to eight.