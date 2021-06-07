It almost feels like a de javu that the incidents which happened four years ago in regard to the election of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President are happening again now.

Like it was the case in 2017 when the Incumbent FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo contested unopposed, he will have the same opportunity as he seeks for a third term in office.

Magogo’s candidature was ratified on Monday by the FUFA Electoral Committee, Chairman, Mathias Bwiire.

Bwiire confirmed that of the three people who picked nomination forms last month, only the incumbent returned them successfully and met the required standards.

“By the powers entrusted to FUFA Electoral Committee, we hereby declare Hon. Moses Magogo and his Executive members as duly nominated with all requirements provided as the FUFA Electoral Code and statutes.” He announced.

The other two that had picked nomination forms included Proline FC director Mujib Kasule and Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana.

It should be noted that aforementioned duo also picked forms in 2017 but still couldn’t meet the requirements as listed in the FUFA Statutes.

For any person to be eligible for the candidature of the Office of the FUFA President, he/she must served in one or a combination of any of the following positions for a total of at least 7 years in the last 10 years;

a) Executive Committee Member of CECAFA, CAF, FIFA

b) Executive Committee Member of FUFA

c) Chief Executive Officer /General Secretary of FUFA

d) FIFA Accredited Administration Instructor

e) Chairman of a Member of FUFA

On top of the above requirements, for one to be declared a Candidate, he/she must be seconded by at least three Members of FUFA in this case being a Uganda Premier League or FUFA Big League club, a Special Interest Group and a football region.

Both Kasule and Ssewanyana failed to get the signatures and thus getting ruled out of the race and leaving Magogo as the only eligible candidate.

Magogo who is also the Member of Parliament for Budiope East, Buyende district will therefore need 50 percent plus one vote in the Ordinary General Assembly of 88 delegates slated for August 21 in Mbale City.

It should be noted that Magogo took office in 2013 from Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa who had run the same office since 2006.