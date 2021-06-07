FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 12 Results):

Elgon Group:

Gaddafi 6-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kataka 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Calvary 0-2 Arua Hill

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United 3-2 Proline

Proline Ndejje University 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Terrazo & Tiles 2-1 Water

Gaddafi Football Club recorded their biggest win of the season in the 2021 FUFA Big League (Elgon group) when they humbled visiting Paidha Black Angels 6-2 at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city on Sunday, 6th June 2021.

James Otim’s brace, an own goal and a goal apiece from Mark Bamukyaye, Frank Mulimi, and Steven Munguchi gave Gaddafi the comprehensive home victory.

Paidha Black Angels’ two goals were both netted by Dickens Kilema.

Mark Bamukyaaye controls the ball

The Blacks, a former Uganda Premier League club will now play in the West Nile region football league after demotion to the third tier division.

“I am happy that we managed to score as many as six goals against Paidha Black Angels. But, in the same spirit, it is worrying that we conceded two goals. We shall work upon the grey areas before the next match against Arua Hill” Hassan Zzungu, head coach at Gaddafi disclosed.

Hassan Zzungu and Allan Kabonge Kivewala

Gaddafi has now accumulated 23 points, three off the mark from the unbeaten Elgon group leaders Arua Hill.

Arua Hill beat Calvary 2-0 at the Aba Bet Green Light stadium in Arua city with their goals coming from Gaddafi Gadihno and Rashid Agau.

Meanwhile, Kataka and Blacks Power shared the spoils following a goal-less stalemate at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

James Otim in action against Paidha Black Angels

Gaddafi and Paidha Black Angels captains with the match referees

Rwenzori Group:

Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United were held to a goal-less draw by Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions play ground.

The stalemate meant that second placed Proline closed the gap from the leaders to four points after a hard fought 3-2 win away to Luwero United at the Kosovo play ground in Luwero.

At the Kakyeka stadium, Terrazo and Tiles beat Water 2-1 to brighten thei chances of surviving relegation.

There are two matches that remain before the official close of the regular season where the top club per group earns a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League.