Mamelodi Sundowns number one Denis Onyango has dedicated his goalkeeper of the season award to his family.

The former Uganda Cranes Captain was Voted the Best Custodian in the 2020/21 season after helping Sundowns lift the title, Onyango’s 8th PSL title in history.

“It was one hell of a season hampered with injuries but managed to sail through. I dedicate this award to my family,” Onyango posted on social media.

“Would like to thank the people who have worked with me, who have built me, my head coaches, our goalkeeper coach, my fellow teammates and my fellow goalkeepers. Masandawana we won.”

Onyango has won several individual crowns since moving to PSL including the 2016 African Player of the Year – Based in Africa.