South Africa Football National Team(Bafana Bafana) has been delt a huge blow ahead of their friendly game against Uganda Cranes with three players ruled out.

Key among those is forward Percy Tau who plies his trade with Brighton and Hove Albion FC in the Premier League.

According to Soccer Laduma, Tau together with Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule tested positive for Covid-19 and thus cannot feature in the game slated for this Thursday.

Percy Tau

In a press briefing held on Monday by assistant coaches Janevski Cedomir and Helman Mkhalele because head coach Hugo Broos is still away after going back to Belgium to get his COVID-19 vaccination, it was also confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns trio Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee will undergo scans on knocks picked and ascertain whether they will be available.

On the other hand, Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a 23-man squad for the encounter.

Several players promoted from the Uganda Hippos (U20) team are part of the travelling squad.

These include Aziz Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga,Steven Sserwadda, Isma Mugulusi and Derrick Kakooza.