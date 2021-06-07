FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 12 Results):

Rwenzori Group:

Ndejje University 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Luwero United 3-2 Proline

Proline Terrazo & Tiles 2-1 Water

Elgon Group:

Gaddafi 6-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kataka 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Calvary 0-2 Arua Hill

Tooro United Football Club slipped during their latest goalless stalemate away to Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions on Sunday, 6th June 2021.

Perhaps, Edward Golola’s coached side remains optimistic of sealing their qualification feat in the next league match at the foster home ground (Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium).

By close of business on match day 12, Tooro United’s lead aloft the Elgon group had been reduced to just 4 points since Proline rallied to out-muscle Luwero United 3-2 at the Kosovo play ground.

Tooro United has now collected 27 points off 12 matches and one needs three points from the remaining possible six to seal a direct slot in the Uganda Premier League.

Relegated to the FUFA Big League last season, Tooro United returned to the famous drawing board to recollect their pieces in the second division.

Proline is currently second with 24 points off 12 matches, following a hard fought 3-2 win away to debutants Luwero United.

On form Ivan Ocholit, Rogers Mato and veteran forward Hamis Diego Kiiza scored the goals for Proline and maintain the pressure onto the leaders, Tooro United coming to the remaining two matches.

Another debutant side in the FUFA Big League Terrazo and Tiles overcame visiting Water 2-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City, Western Uganda.

It was a bed of roses for Jinja based Gaddafi during their 6-2 home win against Paidha Black Angels at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe township.

Mark Bamukyaaye, Frank Mulimi, Steven Munguchi, James Otim (brace) and an own goal inspired Gaddafi to the much needed victory.

A brace by Dickens Kilema turned out to be Paidha Black Angels’ consolation.

The heavy loss confirmed the relegation of Paidha Black Angels to the West Nile regional league.

Elgon group leaders Arua Hill smiled 2-0 away to Calvary at the Aba Bet Green Light in Arua city.

Gadafi Gadihno and Rashid Agau gave the Kongolo the much desired win with two matches to wind down business in the regular season.

At the Mbale Municipal Stadium, Kataka shared the spoils with Blacks Power during the non-scoring stalemate.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League.

Two of these will get direct slots; one per group (Rwenzori and Elgon) as the third club is determined via the promotional play off.