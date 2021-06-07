The Uganda Premier League Secretariat has on Monday released the names of coaches and players that will contend for the month of May awards.

With the 2020/21 coming closer to the end, teams are fighting hard to fullfil their targets and different players and coaches were outstanding in the last month.

In the player of the month category, the three shortlisted include Express FC striker Eric ‘Kenzo’ Kambale, Steven Dese Mukwala of URA FC and Wakiso Giant’s Viane Ssekajugo.

Kambale who has 15 league goals to his name this season, one behind leading top scorer Yunus Ssentamu had a scintillating run in May.

The lethal forward scored 8 goals in the 5 games played including a hat trick against Kyetume FC.

Kambale shows off the man of the placard after the game (Credit: Express FC Media)

He also netted a brace against Kitara while the other goals came against Busoga United FC, UPDF FC and Police FC.

Ssekajugo of Wakiso Giants FC had a return of five goals in as many games, failing only to score in the one all draw away to Busoga United FC.

Kipson Atuheire and Viane Ssekajugo(right) celebrate Credit: WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

The diminutive forward scored a brace against Kitara FC with the other goals coming against MYDA FC, UPDF FC and BUL FC.

Mukwala too had an impressive run in May, scoring 4 goals and picking three man of the match awards from five games.

Steven Mukwala celebrates after scoring against UPDF at Bombo (Credit: URA FC Media)

He bagged a brace against UPDF FC and also registered his name on the score sheet in games against Onduparaka FC and Police FC.

For the coach of the month category Express FC gaffer Wasswa Bbosa leads the list that also has Douglas Bamweyana and Sam Ssimbwa of Wakiso Giants FC and URA FC respectively.

Bbosa won all the 5 league games in May and eventually helped Express FC move to the top of the table.

Bamweyana on the other hand managed 4 wins with the other game (against Busoga United FC) ending in a draw.

Despite a blip against Kyetume FC (1-0 loss), Ssimbwa managed to pick 3 wins and a draw at Vipers SC.

The winners who earn plaques and a cash prize of one million shillings each will be named in a function on a date yet to be confirmed.