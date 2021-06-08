FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 12 Results):

Elgon Group:

Calvary 0-2 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Gaddafi 6-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kataka 0-0 Blacks Power

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United 3-2 Proline

Proline Ndejje University 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Terrazo & Tiles 2-1 Water

Arua Hill Sports Club outmuscled Calvary 2-0 during the West Nile derby in the FUFA Big League 2021 at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium.

Two quick first half goals inside the first quarter an hour of the game lifted Hussein Mbalangu’s coached side.

Gadafi Gadihno scored his first goal of the season and Rashid Agau added the other for the win that takes them to 26 points off 12 matches with two games left on the menu.

Second placed Gaddafi overwhelmingly beat Paidha Black Angels 6-2 at the Kyabazinga stadium,Bugembe in Jinja city.

James Otim’s brace, an own goal and a goal apiece from Mark Bamukyaye, Frank Mulimi, and Steven Munguchi gave Gaddafi the comprehensive home victory.

Paidha Black Angels’ two goals were both netted by Dickens Kilema.

Consequently, Paidha Black Angels was relegated to the third tier division.

Rwenzori Group:

Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United were held to a goal-less draw by Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions play ground.

The stalemate meant that second placed Proline closed the gap from the leaders to four points after a hard fought 3-2 win away to Luwero United at the Kosovo play ground in Luwero.

At the Kakyeka stadium, Terrazo and Tiles beat Water 2-1 to brighten their chances of surviving relegation.

There are two matches that remain before the official close of the regular season where the top club per group earns a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League.

Two of these will get direct slots; one per group (Rwenzori and Elgon) as the third club is determined via the promotional play off.