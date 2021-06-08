The epic Elgon group clash between West Nile’s Arua Hill and Eastern region entity Gaddafi has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 9th June 2021 by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

This game was earlier supposed to be played on Thursday 10 June, but rescheduled by the FUFA Competitions Department due to the President’s directives of suspending inter-district travels.

“Following the President’s directive of suspending inter district travels, this is to inform you that the StarTimes FUFA Big League fixture match Day 13 which were supposed to be played on 10th June 2021 have been rescheduled to Wednesday 9th June 2021,” reads part of the letter addressed by the Competitions Director Hajjat Aisha Nalule to FUFA Big League Clubs.

FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule communicated the change in date for the Gaddafi versus Arua Hill match

The venue for this match remains unchanged as the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Arua Hill leads the Elgon group with 26 points, three points ahead of Gaddafi with two games for each of these clubs to play.

There are two matches that remain before the official close of the regular season where the top club per group earns a direct slot to the Uganda Premier League.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League.

Two of these will get direct slots; one per group (Rwenzori and Elgon) as the third club is determined via the promotional play off.