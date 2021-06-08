The Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) has confirmed that there will be no break in the national league; the Futsal Super League than as earlier planned.
This was communicated by the FAU competitions director Abubaker Mayanja Kakule through a media release.
‘Due to uncertainty of time, a decision has been reached to complete the Futsal Super League before playing the Uganda Cup tournament contrary to the FAU competitions calendar earlier circulated.’ Mayanja noted.
Semi-final format:
As originally planned, the semi final games shall be played on a knockout basis with the winner advancing to the final.
The losers will then play in the respective classification playing on the final day for final league positions.
Both the semifinals day and finals day shall have 4 games as the previous match days.
The semi-finals have been catergorized as Lake George in recognition of the beautiful water feature in the Western part of the East African Rift Valley.
Two debutants Synergy and Big Talent face off in one of the semi-finals this Saturday, 12th June 2021 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.
Mengo and Park will play in the second semi-final match.
The matches to classify the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th placed clubs will be played in the Lake Kyoga format.
Aidenal SOSA takes on Kabowa Yeak as Kisenyi shall battle Kampala Junior Team (KJT).
Classifications Matches;
Lake George Semifinals
Synergy V Big Talent Soccer Academy
Mengo V Park
This is to classify positional ranking 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th
Lake Kyoga
Aidenal SOSA v Kabowa
Kisenyi V Kampala Junior Team (KJT)
This is to classify positional ranking 5th, 6th , 7th and 8th
2021 Futsal Super League (Match Day 6 Results):
- Mengo 4-7 Big Talent
- Park 4-0 Yeak Kabowa
- KJT 2-3 Aidenal SOSA
- Synergy 5-2 Kisenyi