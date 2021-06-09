The International friendly match between South Africa and Uganda is in doubt after the former’s assistant coach Janevski Cedomir tested positive for COVID-19.

The game slated for Thursday at Orlando Stadium may not take place according to South African online publication, Kick off because Cedomir’s results returned positive after the team underwent tests on Tuesday.

“The national team underwent second Covid-19 tests on Tuesday as per the requirements and protocol which the Macedonian tested positive ahead of Thursday’s showdown.” reads an extract from Kick off.

With the tactician having gotten in contact with the players and the rest of the coaching staff, the World Health Organization guidelines stipulate that such people are supposed to go into isolation for at least ten days.

However, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) insists the game will go on since the rest of the team results returned negative.

Head coach Hugo Broos will not be available for the game because he travelled to Belgium for vaccination and it was his assistant who was supposed to take charge.

This therefore leaves local assistant Helman Mkhalele as the only coach available on matchday.

Already three players that is Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule tested positive for Covid-19 early this week.