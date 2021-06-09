Joshua Cheptegei will take the track of Stadio Luigi Ridolfion on Thursday, June 10 at the third meeting of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Florence, Italy.

The 5000m world record holder who set the record at the Monaco meet last year will be racing for the first time since his 3000m record attempt in Ostrava three weeks ago.

“I’m happy to be here in Italy, especially racing. I had decided to run at the Rome Diamond League but I never had a chance last year and I took a different path. I come here with new energy, new momentum hoping that the weather is okay to do something for the fans who will be watching us here in Italy,” said the Ugandan runner.

"I hope I can target 12:40 or faster on Thursday"@joshuacheptege1 is looking forward to #FlorenceDL#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/kEbJ4o2Phj — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 9, 2021

Cheptegei who will be competing with the Ingebrigtsen brothers Jakob and Henrik as well as Ethiopians Hagos Gebrhiwet and Muktar Edris targets running 12:40 or better.

“I’m pretty much sure that the body is much better than (it was in) Ostrava I hope I can target a time of 12:40 or faster than that.”

It should be noted that the 5000m meeting record is 12:46 which means Cheptegei aims at setting a new meeting record over the distance.

“I believe that with a good organization, the pacers and with also a good field which I see is pretty much strong with the Ethiopian guys, the Canadian guys I believe that the meeting record will be in danger tomorrow,” Cheptegei warned.

The Golden Gala starts at 7:45pm (EAT) and the 5000m race time is 10:23pm (EAT).