Tooro United coach Edward Golola is focused on helping his side gain promotion to the top tier but never rules out a return to Kitende to manage Vipers SC.

The most successful in Vipers history was relieved of his job in January 2020 but is doing a commendable job with Tooro United who are just a win away from returning to the UPL.

“For now, all my attention with his helping Tooro United gain promotion,” said Golola after his side drew goalless with Luwero United in the penultimate Fufa Big League game in the Rwenzori Group.

“But if a chance comes to manage Vipers again, I will take it but only after promoting Tooro United.”

Golola was replaced by Fred Kajoba after the first round of the 2019/20 season but remains the greatest coach in Vipers history after guiding them to two league titles (2010 & 2015) and was also part of the technical team that lifted their last title in 2018.

Vipers SC are currently under the interim management of Paul Kiwanuka after Kajoba resigned a couple of weeks ago.

They are third on the UPL table with four games to play and are in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.