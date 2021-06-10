Uganda’s Olympics Repechage Fixtures
- Friday, June 18: Uganda vs. Jamaica – 7:00pm, EAT
- Saturday, June 19: Hong Kong vs. Uganda – 11:06am, EAT
- Saturday, June 19: France vs. Uganda – 7:23pm, EAT
- Sunday, June 20: Chile vs. Uganda – 2:39pm, EAT
Uganda’s Sevens team to play at the Olympic Repechage tournament in Moaco has been announced by head coach Tolbert Onyango.
Pirates full-back Timothy Kisiga returns to the fold along with Kobs utility player Byron Oketayot.
The duo joins usual suspects Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Isaac Massa, Adrian Kasito, Desire Ayera, and Aaron Ofoyrwoth.
Speedster Solomon Okia and Nobert Okeny complete the team.
The Repechage that will be played at Stade Louis II Stadium is the final qualification tournament in which two women’s and one men’s team will book their slot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Men’s Pools:
- Pool A: Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico.
- Pool B: France, Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda, Jamaica.