Uganda’s Olympics Repechage Fixtures

Friday, June 18: Uganda vs. Jamaica – 7:00pm, EAT

Saturday, June 19: Hong Kong vs. Uganda – 11:06am, EAT

Saturday, June 19: France vs. Uganda – 7:23pm, EAT

Sunday, June 20: Chile vs. Uganda – 2:39pm, EAT

Uganda’s Sevens team to play at the Olympic Repechage tournament in Moaco has been announced by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

Pirates full-back Timothy Kisiga returns to the fold along with Kobs utility player Byron Oketayot.

The duo joins usual suspects Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Isaac Massa, Adrian Kasito, Desire Ayera, and Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

Speedster Solomon Okia and Nobert Okeny complete the team.

Introducing the #Uganda7s to represent Uganda at the Olympic Repechage in Monaco starting 18th June, 2021.



BRING IT HOME UGANDA!



#Tokyo2020 #AfricaAsOne #Uganda pic.twitter.com/4UD2rygUhx — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) June 10, 2021

The Repechage that will be played at Stade Louis II Stadium is the final qualification tournament in which two women’s and one men’s team will book their slot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Men’s Pools: