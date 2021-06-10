Uganda Cranes head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named the team that will start against South Africa in an International friendly game on Thursday (7PM).

New skipper Emmanuel Arnold Okwi will start his new role today, leading the team for the first time since he was named the captain, replacing Denis Onyango who retired in April.

Ismail Watenga who returns to the national team for the first time since 2016 (CHAN in Rwanda) starts in goal.

The lanky shot stopper had a good end to the season with Chippa United in his debut campaign.

The back line has Paul Willa and Musitafa Kizza as the right and left backs respectively while Murushid Juuko and Halid Lwaliwa are the centre backs.

In a 4-3-3 system, the three midfielders are Taddeo Lwanga,Moses Waiswa and Shafik Kagimu.

Okwi leads the attacking line alongside left footed forward Allan Okello and Ibrahim Orit.

Substitutes

Mathias Kigonya (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Mbowa, Enoch Walusimbi, Muhamood Hassan, Derrick Kakooza, Steven Sserwadda, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Abdu Lumala