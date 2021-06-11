The raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to cancel the all the FUFA Regional Leagues for the 2020/2021 season.

The season had been ear marked to kick off by 20th June 2021 under stringent conditions.

FUFA confirmed the cancellation via the federation’s official twitter handle on Friday, 11th June 2021, citing supervisory and logistical glitches.

“Due to supervisory and logistical hiccups caused by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, FUFA has decided to cancel the FUFA Regional Leagues for 2020/2021 season” FUFA statement.

Kigezi Football Club is a regional entity based in Kabale district

Plans to have decent 2021-2022 preparations:

The Federation plans to plan afresh for 2021-2022 season as the Coronavirus pandemic is battled aggressively by all stake holders.

“Efforts will be diverted to an early and timely kickoff of the 2021/2022 Regional League season. We urge everyone to continue and intensity efforts in the fight to stop the spread of COVID -19 in the Country. Together we can control the spread of the virus” FUFA continued.

Admin Football Club players walk to the field of play before facing Gaddafi in the promotional play offs

FUFA runs all the third division, fourth and fifth tier leagues under its eight regions; Northern, North East, Kampala, Buganda, Eastern, Western, Kitara and the West Nile.

Last season (2019/2020) these leagues were abruptly halted in March 2020.