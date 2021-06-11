Uganda Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru and his captain Emmanuel Okwi picked positives from the 3-2 defeat against South Africa despite throwing away a first half lead.

A relatively new look national side had a blistering first half at the Orlando stadium scoring through Ibrahim Orit but were undone by three second half goals from the hosts.

“We played two different games in each half,” said Mubiru. We switched off in the second half, and our opponents punished us,” he added.

Mubiru greets counterpart Mhakelele before the game Credit: John Batanudde

For Okwi who assisted Orit’s goal and nearly got on the mark moments later, the defeat was a reality check for the young side ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September.

“I believe we have had a reality check against such a very good opponent,” stated Okwi. “We still have a lot more to do before the World Cup qualifiers come around in a few months,” he added.

“But depending on today’s game, there were a lot of positives especially with the young and new players coming into the team and I believe we shall build on that to be ready come September.”

Uganda Cranes XI Vs South Africa Bafana Bafana Credit: John Batanudde

The Uganda Cranes were without regulars Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho and Luwagga Kizito among others who were left out.

In addition, it was the first game since the experienced trio of Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa and Mike Azira retired.