Futsal Super League 2021:

1st Semi-final : Park 1-0 Mengo

: Park Mengo 2nd Semi-final: Big Talent Soccer Academy 4-3 Synergy

Park will face debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy in the final of the 2021 Futsal Super League.

The development comes after the completion of the two semi-final clashes at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 12th June 2021.

In the opening semi-final show down, Park gritted their teeth to out-muscle a hard fighting Mengo 1-0.

Park captain Iddi Babu was the hero with the precious goal in the match.

It then necessitated solid defending and disciplined performance from Park who held onto the game to progress to the final.

The second semi-final between Big Talent Soccer Academy and Synergy produced 7 goals in total.

Big Talent recovered from two goals down to triumph in the balanced game watched by a small crowd because of the COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

The final games of the 2021 season will be played on Saturday, 19th June 2021 at the same venue.

In the third place play off, Mengo takes on Synergy whilst Big Talent Soccer Academy will face Park during the finale.