The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date and venue for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixture between Sierra Leone and Benin.

In a statement released on the Caf website, the game will be played on 14 June 2021 in Conakry, Guinea and not Free Town as was earlier scheduled.

The fixture, part of match day six matches of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was initially scheduled in March 2021 but didn’t take place due to Covid19 testing procedures that the hosts manipulated.

Either team wanted the match cancelled and be awarded a 3-0 victory to their respective nations but the Court of Arbitration of Sports ruled otherwise.

The match has a big implication on who will play at the Afcon 2021 finals from Group L with Benin needing a draw to see them through to the final tournament in Cameroon while Sierra Leone need a 1-0 win or a victory of two goal margin if they concede.