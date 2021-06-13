When Tooro United appointed Edward Golola in August last year, he made a promise to promote them to the Uganda Premier League.

In his remarks during the unveiling on August 12, Golola described the decision to appoint him as wise stating that he is winning a coach.

“I thank the president of this great club, Tooro United Football Club for the wise decision to appoint me and the working team,” he said then. “We are aware it is a challenging job but we shall work together diligently,” he added.

Golola carried by his players at Wankulukuku Credit: John Batanudde

“I am a winning coach and the recruitment exercise started immediately to beef up the team.”

True to his words, Golola guided the side to promotion by topping Rwenzori Group ahead of Proline as his side saw off Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 on the final day of the regular season.

“It was not a simple game, the visitors had no pressure like us but my boys managed to follow instructions and kept in character,” he said after edging Kigezi before summing up the whole season.

“It was not an easy season but am happy that I have fulfilled my goal.”

Tooro United were relegated last season when the league was abruptly ended with five games to play due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus that still hits the world.

Alongside Arua Hill from the Elgon Group, they will be joined by the play offs winner amongst Proline, Nyamityobora, Blacks Power and Gaddafi FC.