With Sports still allowed to operate under strict observance of the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is set to continue as per the fixture.

The league went into break after May 21 fixtures to accommodate the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals games and also the international break where Cranes battled South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

“The SUPL will resume on Tuesday 15th June 2021 as per the fixture,” said an email from the UPL secretariat.

With four rounds left to play, resumption is on Tuesday May 27 with three fixtures as MYDA host Bul; Police are at home to Soltilo Bright Stars while Mbarara City are away to relegation battlers Kyetume FC.

On Friday, there will be two fixtures on card with a Bombo derby between UPDF and SC Villa the big one while relegated Kitara will be at home to former champions KCCA.

League contenders URA and Vipers will be in action on Saturday June 19 away to Busoga United and at home to Onduparaka respectively.

The biggest game on match day 27 will see reigning table leaders Express FC visit on form Wakiso Giants FC.

MATCH DAY 27 Fixtures

Tuesday15thJune 2021

MYDA FC Vs BUL FC , King George IV Memorial Stadium-Tororo (4:00 pm) live on Sanyuka TV

Vs , King George IV Memorial Stadium-Tororo (4:00 pm) live on Sanyuka TV Police FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

Wednesday 16thJune 2021

Kyetume FC Vs Mbarara City FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Playground-Mukono (4:00 pm) live on Sanyuka TV

Friday 18th June 2021.

UPDF FC Vs SC Villa Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)Live on Sanyuka TV

Vs Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)Live on Sanyuka TV Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Municipal Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm)

Saturday 19th June 2021.

Vipers SC Vs Onduparaka FC, St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende(3:00pm) live on Sanyuka TV

Vs St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende(3:00pm) live on Sanyuka TV Busoga United FC Vs URA FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 20th June 2021