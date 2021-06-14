FUFA Big League 2021 (Play-offs)

1 st Match (113): Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM

Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM 2 nd Match (114): Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM

Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM Third place play off (115): Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM

Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM Final (116): Arua Hill Vs Tooro United – 4 PM

*Date and venue for these matches to be confirmed

The 2021 FUFA Big League has four matches to be completely done and dusted.

These will be the play-offs that include three games for the four remaining clubs to determine the third side that will make the Uganda Premier League grade.

The final game will be between the Rwenzori and Elgon group winners; Tooro United against Arua Hill to decide who the champion of the 2021 FUFA Big League is.

The venue and dates for these four matches are yet to determined by the FUFA Competitions department.

Match 113 will be between Gaddafi and Nyamityobora at 2 PM.

Nyamityobora Team. They take on Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gaddafi Team

Gaddafi is coached by Hassan Zzungu while promotional specialist Richard Makumbi is at Nyamityobora.

This will be followed by match 114 between Proline and Blacks Power at 4 PM.

Gaddafi fell in their last game of the regular season; losing 3-2 away to Calvary.

Nyamityobora overcame Terrazo and Tiles 2-0 in the epic Mbarara derby at Kakyeka stadium.

Proline Team. They have seen it all and have good experienced players as Brian Umony, Nicholas Ssebwato, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Savio Kabugo, Hakim Kiwanuka, Rogers Mato and the like (Credit: John Batanudde)

Proline, under head coach Anthony “Cassano” Bongole ended with victory; smiling 3-1 over Water at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo.

Bukedea based Blacks Power lost 2-1 away to Maroons at the Prisons stadium in Luzira in Kampala.

Blacks Power Football Club defender Ivan Okello

Direct Promotion:

Tooro United (Rwenzori group) and Arua Hill (Elgon group) were promoted directly to the Uganda Premier League.

Marvin Oshaba scored Tooro United’s lone goal against Kigezi Home Boyz at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

Tooro United thus came top in the Rwenzori group with 31 points; ahead of Proline (29) and Nyamityobora (24).

On the other hand, Arua Hill beat already relegated Paidha Black Angels 4-0 at the Barifa play ground in Arua city.

Rashid Kawawa scored a brace before their two other goals came from

Relegated clubs:

Four clubs were relegated after the completion of the regular season.

Kigezi Home Boyz as well as Terrazo and Tiles were both in the Rwenzori group.

Mbale Heroes and Paidha Black Angels fell in the Elgon group.

The FUFA Executive committee is expected to convene as soon as possible so as to pass the verdict of the relegated clubs considering the fact that the federation confirmed there will be no action in the FUFA Regional leagues.

Last season, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Kitara were promoted to the UPL from the FUFA Big League.

FUFA Big League 2021 Match Day 14 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Luweero United 0-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Nyamityobora 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Proline 3-1 Water

Elgon Group: