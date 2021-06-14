Arua Hill Sports Club and Tooro United FC confirmed their slots in next season’s Uganda Premier League after winning their respective final FUFA Big League games on Sunday.

Tooro United overcame Kigezi HomeBoyz at Wankulukuku while Arua Hill dispatched relegated Paidha Black Angels 4-0 to secure promotion in style.

Christened the Kongolo, Arua Hill right from onset made their intentions of getting to the top tier league clear and pulled off the target in scintillating fashion ending the regular season unbeaten.

Under the guidance of Hussein Mbalangu, Arua Hill who assembled a strong squad with several marquee signings, the team has been able to garner 30 points from 14 games, scoring 25 goals and conceding just 7.

In this article, Joel Muyita looks at Arua Hill’s journey from the first to the last game.

Game 1 (Arua Hill 3-1 Blacks Power)

Arua Hill confirmed they would host their games at Barifa Stadium and on 25th March 2021, the Kongolo made a perfect start to the season defeating Blacks Power FC 3-1.

Skipper Caesar Samson Okhuti, Paddy Muhumuza and Emmanuel Mutebi scored a goal apiece to guide Arua Hill to victory.

Blacks Power on the other hand got their consolation through Mike Siwu.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Bilikwalira, Rashid Muhamed, Mike Kawooya, Oscar Agaba, Mujahed Baden, Paddy Muhumuza, Caesar Okuti, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 2 (Arua Hill 3-0 Kataka FC)

Matchday two also saw Arua Hill SC playing at home to Kataka FC and once again, the Kongolo were unstoppable, winning the game 3-0.

Okhuti who had scored in the first game was once again on the score sheet, scoring the opener at the death of the clock in the first half before Allan Mugalu and Alfred Leku added a goal each in the second half.

Mbalangu made no changes in the team that had started the first game against Blacks Power.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Bilikwalira, Rashid Muhamed, Mike Kawooya, Oscar Agaba, Mujahed Baden, Paddy Muhumuza, Caesar Okuti, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 3 (Maroons FC 0-0 Arua Hill)

The first trip for Arua Hill came away to Maroons FC and the team managed to earn a point after the game ended in a barren stalemate.

Coach Mbalangu made just one change from the team that had defeated Kataka FC with SAMARI Ajobe starting ahead of Oscar Agaba.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Bilikwalira, Rashid Muhamed, Mike Kawooya, Samari Ajobe, Mujahed Baden, Paddy Muhumuza, Caesar Okuti, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 4 (Mbale Heroes 1-1 Arua Hill)

Arua Hill embarked on yet another journey, this time to Eastern Uganda, taking on Mbale Heroes.

The game was highlighted with stadium violence when the home side stormed the playing area and pelted stones after Caesar Okhuti had scored the equalizer for the Kongolo.

Defender Ibrahim Kibumba had given Mbale Heroes the lead converting from the spot but the game eventually ended in a one-all draw.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Aggrey Atandu, Rashid Muhamed, Mike Kawooya, Rajab Kakooza, Rashid Kawawa, Paddy Muhumuza, Caesar Okuti, Emmauel Mutebi, Alfred Leku

Game 5 (Arua Hill 1-0 Calvary FC)

Arua Hill played their fifth game against Calvary FC in the West Nile derby and the former earned bragging rights thanks to Allan Mugalu’s solitary strike.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Aggrey Kirya, Matovu Richard, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Kawawa, Rashid Yakin, Samari Ajobe, Paddy Muhumuza, Emmanuel Mutebi , Caeser Okhuti, Allan Mugalu.

Game 6 (Arua Hill 2-2 Gadaffi FC)

The biggest game in Elgon group and without a contest for two promotion hopefuls ended in a two-all draw between Arua Hill and Gadaffi FC at Barifa Stadium.

A late goal by Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano ensured the game ended in a draw despite Caesar Okhuti and Alfred Leku scoring for Arua Hill.

The other goal for Gadaffi FC was scored by diminutive midfielder Mark Bamukyaye, converting from the spot.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Rashid Ajobe, Baden Mujahid, Rashid Agau, Paddy Muhumuza, Caeser Okhuti, Allan Mugalu

Game 7 (Paidha Black Angels 0-2 Arua Hill)

Arua Hill climaxed the first round with a 2-0 win over Paidha Black Angels at the Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo.

A brace by super substitute Rashid Kawawa ensured Arua Hill finished top of Elgon group with 15 points from 7 games.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gadafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 8 (Blacks Power 1-1 Arua Hill)

Mbalangu’s charges started the second round on the round, picking a point from Blacks Power FC at Emokori Ground, Bukedea.

Alfred Leku fired the Arua based outfit into the lead but Mike Siwu got the equalizer for Blacks Power.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Rashid Kawawa, Gadafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 9 (Kataka FC 2-2 Arua Hill)

Arua Hill stayed within Eastern Uganda and faced Kataka FC at Mbale stadium in a thrilling encounter that ended in a two-all draw.

Alfred Leku scored a first half brace but the home side salvaged a point with goals coming from Bashir Kyazze and Ashraf Mulindi.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gadafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 10 (Arua Hill 2-0 Maroons FC)

The first home game for Arua Hill in the second round came against Maroons FC who were struggling at the time.

A brilliant display in the second half saw Arua Hill score two vital goals through defender Mike Kawooya and Allan Mugalu that eventually won the contest.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gadafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 11 (Arua Hill 2-0 Mbale Heroes)

Arua Hill made their intentions of qualifying to the Uganda Premier League with a comprehensive win over Mbale Heroes at home.

Allan Mugalu continued with his scoring spree while Baden Mujajid added a stoppage time goal to ensure the Leopards walked away with a 2-0 win.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Aggrey Kirya, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gadafi Gadinho, Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Agau

Game 12 (Calvary FC 0-2 Arua Hill)

Arua Hill made a short trip to Greenlight stadium and earned a 2-0 win over Calvary FC in the West Nile derby.

Gadaffi Gadinho and Rashid Agau who had previously played at the same venue with Onduparaka FC scored the two goals.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama, Aggrey Kirya, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rashid Muhamed, Paddy Muhumuza, Baden Mujahid, Gadafi Gadinho, Caesar Okhuti, Rajab Kakooza, Rashid Agau

Game 13 (Gadaffi FC 0-0 Arua Hill )

Arua Hill moved to Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja and picked a vital point off Gadafi FC in a game that ended goalless.

Despite ending the game with ten players after the sending off of Alfed Leku, Arua Hill remained resilient to earn a point.

Starting XI

Richard Anyama , Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Aggrey Atandu, Samari Ajobe, Paddy Muhumuza , Rashid Agau, Allan Mugalu, Baden Mujahid, Caeser Okhuti

Game 14 (Arua Hill 4-0 Paidha Black Angels)

In the final game, Arua Hill needed victory over already relegated Paidha Black Angels to secure promotion.

They did so in style dispatching their opponents with a 4-0 win. Rashid Kawawa struck a brace while Caesar Okhuti and Gadaffi Gadinho added a goal apiece.

The Leopards secured direct promotion from Elgon group with 30 points.

Starting XI

Franco Oringa, Rashid Yakin, Dan Birikwalira, Mike Kawooya, Rajab Kakooza, Samari Ajobe, Paddy Muhumuza , Gadaffi Gadinho, Allan Mugalu, Rashid Kawawa, Ceaser Okhuti.